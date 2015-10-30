ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds remain constructive but equities flat

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (IFR) - Asian markets saw another day of flat trading with equities largely unchanged, though credit markets remained constructive.

A surprise announcement from the Chinese government that it was ending its one-child policy saw some individual stocks post double-digit gains, but the indices in the country did not get much traction from the news.

Shanghai was down 0.1%, while Shenzhen was unchanged. The indices lost some momentum that had built up in the early afternoon to finish the day mostly flat.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.3%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.1%.

Credit markets were described as constructive with some moderate tightening in investment grade, but the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index quoted 1bp wider at 129.67/131.50.

Bond traders cheered the arrival of China General Nuclear Power Corporation’s new US$500m 10-year bonds, which were quoted 4bp tighter at T+193.5bp.

“It’s the first proper Chinese corporate deal in a while,” said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader.

“It feels like there is still some cash waiting to be put to work, but we need more supply. The technicals out there are okay, but the pipeline is not too exciting right now.”

On the high-yield side, Glorious Property’s 2018 bonds continued their march higher, moving up nearly a full point to 85.13 in the session.

Two months ago, they were trading in the high 50s. The bonds have shot up since the recent redemption of its 2015s, which had also been trading at distressed levels.

There was some good news from troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa with the announcement there had been progress in its debt-restructuring talks.

Kaisa spokesman Smith Li told Reuters that an agreement with onshore bondholders could happen soon, sending its bonds up four to five points across maturities. Its 2017s are trading in the 66/68 area, up from 45 at the start of the month.

