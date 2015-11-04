FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits mixed as stock surge lifts PRC names
November 4, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits mixed as stock surge lifts PRC names

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 4 (IFR) - Asia credits were mixed today as some long-term dollar bonds widened, while a rally in PRC stocks held up some Chinese names.

“The prices of long-term dollar credits were down slightly after U.S. Treasuries widened overnight, but the surge in China stocks did help lift sentiment in Chinese credit,” said a Hong Kong-based bond trader.

China’s stocks rose more than 4% today on the back of President Xi Jinping’s comments on the country’s economy and Beijing’s proposal of a 13th Five-Year Plan. The Shanghai Composite Index surged 4.3% to 3,459.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was about 6bp tighter at 120.4bp/122.4bp. ICBC Asia’s 5.125% November 2020s were quoted at 3.591/3.383, while CNOOC’s 2.635% May 2020s were trading at 2.9904/2.7504.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
