ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Long-dated bonds widen on Fed hike hints
November 5, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (IFR) - Asian long-dated bonds widened today after Fed chair Janet Yellen’s comments yesterday that gave the clearest indication yet that rates could rise next month.

Yellen said the strong performance of the US economy meant that a hike in December was a “live possibility”.

Huarong Asset Management and Cinda Asset Management both saw their 2025s widen 1bp, even as IG credit was generally firmer.

Indonesia’s 2025s were 2bp wider at 212bp over Treasuries, while its 2045s were out 6bp at T+259bp.

This was despite a 3bp tightening today in Indonesian CDS, in line with a 3bp narrowing of the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index to 123bp/125bp.

In high yield, Jabebeka’s 2019s rose a quarter of a point to 97.3/98.3, while Agile Property’s 2020s made a similar gain. Maoye International Holdings’ 2017s dropped half a point to 98/98 and Greentown’s 2018s fell 0.3 points.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
