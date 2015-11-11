ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit mixed, Shanshui Cement attracts bargain hunting

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (IFR) - Trading in Asian credit was very thin today with investment grade slightly tighter and high yield mixed.

China Shanshui Cement’s 2020 dollar bonds started to attract some interest after being sold off on default news earlier this week.

”Shanshui Cement’s default had dented sentiment for high yield credits and the dollar bonds encountered a wave of sell-off in the past few trading days.

But today the bonds stabilised with some hedge funds seen to be accumulating positions,” said a high yield trader in Hong Kong.

China Shanshui Cement Group’s 2020 dollar notes were quoted at 61.505/65.113. The company said it is set to default on Rmb2bn (US$315.1m) onshore bonds due November 12, triggering an accelerated repayment clause for the dollar bonds.

The company board has resolved to file a winding up petition and an application for the appointment of provisional liquidators with the grand court of the Cayman Islands.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was slightly wider at 125.83/127.83. Kaisa Group’s 12.875% 18Sep2017 were quoted at 66.50/69.50.

