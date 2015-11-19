FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Lift for Asian credits on expected US Fed rate hike
November 19, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Lift for Asian credits on expected US Fed rate hike

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (IFR) - Asian financial markets rallied, taking the cue from a higher close on Wall Street, as appetite for risk rose along with greater certainty of US Federal Reserve rate hikes next month.

The Nikkei led stocks in the region higher with a 1% gain, while Hang Seng Index did equally well in advancing 1.3%. The Shanghai Composite was a little behind, rising 0.6%, as a correction in property stocks held back the index.

Ironically, there was better appetite for Chinese real-estate bonds in the credit markets. Demand was strong for Double B names, driving up the bonds of Evergreen and Agile.

The Beijing Properties 2018s continued to outperform at quotes of 100.75/101, having been priced last week at 99.32.

The high-yield segment surged about a quarter to half a point higher as traders said they were overwhelmed with bids.

Among issues priced on Monday, the STAT ChipPac 2020s were quoted a touch under reoffer at par. The Tus-Holdings 2018s fared better with indications of 99.375 against reoffer of 99.115.

The Shanshui Cement 2020s were mixed as market players awaited a Cayman Islands court’s decision on its unwinding petition, due to be released this afternoon. The bonds were quoted at 80.00/82 this morning, but were nominally seen at 78, though the quote was not taken seriously.

The iTraxx Asia IG index tightened over 2bp to 124bp/126bp. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Dharsan Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
