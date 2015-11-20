ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Mongolia jumps, rest of Asia subdued

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (IFR) - Mongolian offshore bonds continued to recover on Friday after incurring a 2-point loss this week.

Trade and Development Bank’s January 2017s jumped a point to 98.485. The sovereign’s US$1bn 5.125% 2022s, which dropped to a one month-low on Monday, have since risen a point to 82 cents on the dollar.

Spreads on a handful of Chinese offshore bonds also tightened in an otherwise quiet trading session, thanks to an improvement in risk appetite after onshore equities lingered near a three-month high.

China Huarong Asset Management’s recently priced US$500m 2018s and US$500m 2020s narrowed 3bp, driving a 2-3bp tightening in the country’s IG spectrum.

The rest of Asia lacked activity due to a dearth of supply and tight technicals, a trader said. Asian high-yield bonds were unchanged to a quarter-point lower.

Noble Group’s 4% January 2016s dropped half a point to a 93.99 bid even after Fitch announced today that the company had just enough liquidity to support its BBB-/stable rating.