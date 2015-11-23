ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: IG flat, but widening at long end

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (IFR) - The Asian ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was flat on Monday, as were most regional equity indices, while the Australian iTraxx edged 1bp wider.

Recent issues were little moved, but the performance of the three-tranche USD offering from Huarong Asset Management issued earlier this month pointed to less appetite for longer tenors.

While the 3- and 10-year pieces each widened 1bp on Monday, the shorter 3- and 5-year tranches have tightened 4bp and 8bp since pricing two weeks ago at T+175bp and T+215bp, respectively. In contrast, the 10-year has widened 7bp and stood at T+277bp on Monday.

Petronas’ 2025s widened 2bp on Monday, while its 2020s and 2022s edged out 1bp.

In high yield, Mongolia’s sovereign 2018s gained half a point to 93.4/94.6, while Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia’s 2017s gained a point to 98.5/99.5.

Kaisa Group’s U.S. dollar bonds were unchanged after the company confirmed it had received a restructuring proposal from Farallon Capital, but indicated it would press ahead with its original restructuring offer. The bonds were anchored in the low 70s.