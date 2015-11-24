ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets quiet on lacklustre day of trading

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained sluggish after a mixed day on Wall Street and a continued slump in commodity prices.

Most regional equity indices were slightly lower with the exception of Shenzhen, which was up 1.0% in the early afternoon. MSCI’s widest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was 0.2% lower.

Bond markets were also on the quiet side but with a degree of selling. Investment grade credits were generally 1bp-2bp wider, with traders connecting this to some widening in US Treasuries in the past week.

Sovereigns were mostly flat with the exception of Indonesia, where the benchmark 10-year yield was 5bp wider, while Thailand’s was 6bp tighter.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade ex-Japan was quoted 2bp-3bp wider at 128.75/130.75.

“There hasn’t been too much movement today,” said an investment grade trader based in Singapore. “We had some new issues trading around reoffer, but apart from that maybe a little bit of selling ahead of the FOMC.”

Some new issues from last week experienced a larger degree of selling. STATS ChipPac’s five-year non-call three bonds widened another 35bp. The bonds, issued at par, are now trading at 97.505/98.245 according to Tradeweb.

