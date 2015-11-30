ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets volatile on SDR decision day

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (IFR) - Markets began the week in volatile fashion, with early falls after Friday’s steep declines followed by a strong bounce back in late afternoon trading.

Shanghai and Shenzhen shares were down over 1.0% in the morning, but closed up 0.3% and 0.9% respectively. MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was down 0.7%.

The renminbi also experienced volatility amid expectations that the International Monetary Fund will decide to include the currency in its Special Drawing Rights basket later today.

Initially in the session the onshore rate strengthened to 6.3918 versus the US dollar but then weakened to 6.3980. The offshore rate reached 6.4585 before closing at 6.4275.

Traders described credit markets as less volatile with few meaningful moves and with investment grade names generally 1bp-2bp wider.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was quoted 2bp wider at 130.25/132.25.

Recent issues were mostly hovering around reoffer prices, but Guangzhou Metro’s new bonds continued their rally, with the 2018 and 2020 tranches both about 3bp-5bp tighter.

HNA Group’s new 2018 bonds sold off further to 99.350. After issuing last week at 8.125% they are now around 25bp wider with a yield of 8.371%.

Traders said that they were not expecting many new bond issues after this week, but would be paying close attention to the European Central Bank’s policy decision on Thursday.

A recent Reuters poll of economists predicted the ECB would move deposit rates to -0.3% from -0.2% and expand its asset purchasing programme from 60bn per month to 75bn.

