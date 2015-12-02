FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Indonesian bonds rally in positive session
December 2, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Indonesian bonds rally in positive session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (IFR) - Indonesia’s 2025s and 2045s, issued in January, rose half a point and one point, respectively, despite the addition of US$3.5bn of new supply from yesterday’s trade.

The new 2026s and 2046s were seen at 100.4 and 101.0 today, 1-2 points higher than the respective offer prices of 99.599 and 99.299, as investors in the deal were spotted picking up extra supply in the secondary market.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was 1bp-2bp tighter today at 127bp/129bp, with the Japan index 4bp tighter at 71bp/72bp.

China Export-Import Bank’s 2020s and 2025s were 3bp and 6bp tighter, respectively, today. Oil names CNOOC, Sinopec and Petronas were each 3bp wider at the 5-year mark.

In high yield, Development Bank of Mongolia gained 1.5 points to 97, while Berau Coal’s 2017s dropped half a point to 31.5/33.5, despite an ongoing tender offer to buy them back at a maximum price of 35 cents.

Bondholders complained that Berau’s offer was opaque, and one analyst called it “a total disappointment”.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
