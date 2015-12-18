FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors buy reliable credits after Fed rise
December 18, 2015 / 9:12 AM / in 2 years

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors buy reliable credits after Fed rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (IFR) - Asian investors continued to adjust to the US Federal Reserve’s first interest rate rise in nearly a decade by taking advantage of a wider, but stable market.

Chinese state-owned IG names saw buying across utilities, energy and property as real-money investors chased opportunities to buy on dips, according to a Singapore-based trader.

Global bonds and equities have weakened modestly after the Fed announced on Wednesday it was raising benchmark interest rates by 25bp.

High-grade names such as Exim China’s September 2025s and CDB’s October 2020s also attracted small gains.

Country Garden’s 7.875% May 2019s were a quarter point higher as investors chased high-yield bonds that have proved resilient during market downturns.

But Petronas’ curve took a beating as US crude oil futures headed for a third weekly loss.

The Malaysian state-run oil company’s curve was around 5-6bp wider by Friday afternoon. The spread on the 2019s was 5bp higher at 112bp, while the 2025s were bid 8bp wider from yesterday at 170bp.

“It feels a bit fragile still,” said the trader. “We could see a more cautious January, where a few new issues do well and things start to widen from there.”

Asia CDS was 3bp wider at 140bp/142bp. Malaysia and Philippine CDS was 2bp wider, but Indonesia CDS was unchanged.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

