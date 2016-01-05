FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Lack of new supply supports benchmark bonds
January 5, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Lack of new supply supports benchmark bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (IFR) - The increased volatility in markets this early in the year has had the effect of supporting secondary credit, mainly by discouraging new supply, but there were less-drastic movements today.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was a shade wider at 139bp/141bp, having moved out 4bp yesterday as equities sold off.

Despite the slightly softer index, the tone was generally constructive in high grade, with benchmark bonds 3bp-5bp tighter, due to the lack of primary supply so far.

“New supply hasn’t shown up yet,” said one trader. “Coming into the new year, people want to buy benchmarks.”

Sinopec’s US$1.5bn 2025s were around 7bp tighter, at T+159bp.

Korean and Chinese CDS were 3bp wider, while the cost of protection for Thailand increased 4bp.

Renhe Commercial Holdings’ 2016 bonds were quoted at 88.5/91.5, down around 3 points, after S&P placed the Chinese developer’s CCC corporate credit rating and CCC- bond rating on credit watch with negative implications, after it breached loan covenants late last month.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh

