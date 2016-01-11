ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit rebounds as supply shortage supports Koreans

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (IFR) - Asian investment grade credits were range-bound, with a dip in early trading followed by a recovery prompted by short-covering.

The Asia ex-Japan investment grade iTraxx had been 7bp wider around the start of the session, but recovered to 147bp/149bp after London opened, to be just 1bp wider on the day. Spreads were a little tighter in cash bonds.

Korean CDS was bid around 65bp, wider than the 62bp-64bp range seen on Friday.

Some technical factors were at play. For instance, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power’s June 2025s were quoted 2bp tighter today at T+82bp due to limited supply, whereas Kexim’s January 2025s were at T+88bp, around 5bp wider, even though both share the same rating and sovereign risk.

“Korea is very technical,” said a trader. “You just can’t find bonds.”

Kaisa’s 2017s and 2018s were seen unchanged at 67/70 and 69.2/69.5, respectively, after the Chinese developer offered a cash consent payment to creditors to approve its restructuring proposal.