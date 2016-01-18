ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Wall Street carnage takes toll on region

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (IFR) - Heavy selling on Wall Street on Friday took a toll on Asian credit after a further drop in oil prices and weak US economic data shook already-fragile sentiment.

Chinese investment-grade cash bonds were 2bp-5bp wider, with state-run oil-and-gas giants, such as CNOOC and Sinopec, suffering a bulk of the losses.

The weaker performance was tracking Brent oil futures, which fell below US$28 per barrel, the lowest level since 2003.

CNOOC’s 2025s were spotted as wide as 198bp/197bp, but a Hong Kong-based trader said real-money bids were seen on dips.

The moves were more pronounced amid tight liquidity during the Asian trading session. The US is off today for the Martin Luther holiday.

Indian and Korean bank names were mostly unchanged, said another Singapore-based trader.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was 3bp wider at 156bp/158bp, dragged down by a 6bp widening in both Korea and the Philippines. China and Exim China CDS was also 4bp wider. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)