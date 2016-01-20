ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits weaken on further oil slide

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (IFR) - Asian credits widened amid a stock rout in the region as oil companies were hit again on a continuing decline in oil prices. New issues, however, fared well on technical support.

Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index tumbled nearly 4% on renewed concerns on capital outflows, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell over 1%.

“Credit spreads widened today and we saw oil names suffer from volatilities in the oil market,” said a Singapore-based trader. “Some high-quality names were relatively resilient, such as long-end bonds of the big four Chinese banks.”

The iTraxx Investment Grade Asia ex-Japan was quoted 5bp wider at 159.25/161.75. CNOOC’s 1.75% 2018s were at 98.93/99.20. after the company said yesterday that it intended to cut oil-and-gas production this year as global oil prices plunged to 12-year lows.

Syndicate bankers in Hong Kong said newly printed IG bonds were snapped up partly due to lack of supply. Bank of Communications Hong Kong’s three-year US dollar bonds, reoffered at 99.951, were quoted at 100.179/100.256.

The three-year US$500m bonds of China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group), reoffered at 99.438, were quoted at 99.645/99.711.

