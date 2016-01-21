ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: KEB Hana holds up as Asian credits sink

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (IFR) - Asian financial markets were stumbling once again in the afternoon as crude oil prices fell, erasing morning gains.

Equities were back in the red, after seeing some bounce in the morning, as they tracked oil prices. Brent crude fell 9 cents to US$27.79 in early afternoon on oversupply fears.

The Nikkei slumped 2.43% and the Hang Seng Index shed 1.5%.

“Everything is down on rumours that there were margin calls in the Hang Seng,” said one high-grade bond trader. “Everyone wants to get out of these levels, but, personally, the margin call rumour is one signal that the markets are almost bottom.”

Nevertheless, in the short term, there are little pointers to a less pessimistic view.

Oil oversupplies, China’s economic slowdown, worries over a US Fed rate hike in March and an upcoming FOMC meeting next week in the US are keeping fundamentals weak.

Asian high-grade cash bonds were about 2-3bp wider while credit spreads gapped out nearly 4bp in the afternoon. The iTraxx Asia IG index was indicated at 157bp/159bp.

Against this weak backdrop, KEB Hana’s new bonds put in a respectable performance at 111bp/110bp over US Treasuries, inside yesterday’s reoffer spread of 112.5bp.

“The fact that they priced at 112.5bp was already pretty amazing given yesterday’s weak markets but they are getting good support from Asian investors, especially the Chinese banks and Korean buyers,” said the trader.

The newly priced 2019s from Bank of Communications, Hong Kong branch were indicated at 131bp/129bp over 2-year UST. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)