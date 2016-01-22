ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Chinese miners drop on Moody's downgrade

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (IFR) - Chinese mining companies dropped in secondary trade after Moody’s placed four of them and their rated subsidiaries on review for a downgrade.

Baosteel Financing 2015 Pty, one of four named in the ratings report, saw its 3.875% 2020s widen by more than 10bp to a T+220bp bid, according to Tradeweb.

China Minmetals Corp, which was also singled out by Moody’s along with Yanzhou Coal Mining and Yancoal International Trading, dropped by more than a third of a point on both its 2020s and 2025s.

The negative rating review is based on concerns that the troubled industry is going through a fundamental shift that will place a lot of stress on mining companies, the rating agency said today.

The rest of Asian credit was in a better position as it dusted off this week’s brutal losses after hints of more ECB monetary easing and a rally in oil prices drove a rebound in regional equities.

Hong Kong and Chinese senior bank paper, which lost ground during a broad sell-off on Wednesday, recovered a few basis points, while Indonesian Double B rated names such as Tower Bersama and Bumi Serpong also rebounded.

US crude oil extended a rally overnight, rising above the US$30 mark, recovering from levels it reached this week that were the lowest since 2003.

Chinese A-shares, which have been a main driver of equity weakness, were also more than 1.0% higher.

Asian investment-grade CDS continued to tighten from the high of 159bp reached on Wednesday to settle at 151bp/153bp.