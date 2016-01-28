ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit tighter on improved sentiment; Wanda gains

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (IFR) - Asian credits tightened today on improved sentiment as investors tried to make sense of the US Federal Reserve’s overnight statement.

Most regional stocks posted slight gains although Chinese equities slumped with the Shanghai Composite Index falling almost 3%.

“US dollar credits generally tightened by 3bp-4bp today on supportive sentiment,” said a credit trader based in Hong Kong.

The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan quoted 2.6bp tighter at 152.67/154.67.

“The probability of a Fed rate hike in March seems to be smaller as some participants now hope the Fed to postpone rate rises amid global market volatility,” the trader said.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties’ US dollar bonds rallied after a recent sell-off on a negative rating outlook assigned by Standard & Poor‘s.

Last Friday, S&P cut its long-term credit outlook on Dalian Wanda to “negative”, after the developer forecast a 39% drop in property sales this year.

Wanda’s US dollar 2018s tightened 29bp to a yield of 4.75% after reaching as high as 5.04% after the downgrade.

China Development Bank’s reopening of US dollar and euro tranchers were well supported in secondary trading, with the US dollar tranche 3bp-4bp tighter and the euro tranche 1bp-2bp tighter, according to traders.

The lender raised US$1bn from its existing 2.5% 2020 bonds and 1bn from its 0.875% 2018 notes. The offer price of US Treasuries plus 85bp was flat to the existing US dollar notes, as was the MS+75bp offered on the euro tranche.

