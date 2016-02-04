ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits find support ahead of Lunar holidays

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (IFR) - Asian financial markets gained today as investors began a countdown to the long Lunar New Year weekend.

“The credit markets are stable and very firm, despite some whippy markets last night,” said one high-grade bond trader. “It is back to business as usual in Asia.”

The iTraxx Asia IG index was almost flat to yesterday’s close, but did tighten 3bp-4bp from yesterday’s widest levels. The index was indicated at 155bp/157bp mid-afternoon.

Cash bonds were unchanged to 2bp tighter as dealers positioned ahead of the holidays next week. Many of the Asian markets will be closed from Monday to Tuesday, while Hong Kong will be off until Wednesday and China will be out for the entire week.

Kexim’s newly issued Green bonds due 2021 were quoted at 89bp/87bp over US Treasuries, having priced at 87.5bp last night. Kookmin’s new covered bonds were indicated at 90bp/86bp.

The postponement of Lippo Karawachi’s offering of 7NC4 bonds had negligible impact on its outstanding paper.

The 2019s, subject of an earlier consent solicitation exercise, were steady in the low 99.00 area to 99.75, while the 2020s were around 93.25/93.75 and the 2022s were at 93.00/94.00.

“People just don’t seem to like the long tenor at this point,” said one trader.

JSW Steel’s existing 2019s also held steady at 69.50/70.50, despite a downgrade to Ba3 from Moody‘s. The bonds had sunk to a low of around 68.00 a few days ago, but bounced back today.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)