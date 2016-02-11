ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian AT1s stay put, despite global sell-off

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (IFR) - Warnings from analysts that Deutsche Bank may struggle to make payments on its Additional Tier 1 notes sent hybrids crashing during Lunar New Year holidays, but similar Asian instruments did not move at all on the news.

Offshore AT1s of Bank of China, ICBC, Bank of Communications and China Construction Bank were all well above par and barely moved on the chaos in Europe.

Bank of China’s AT1s callable in 2019 were quoted at 105.7/106.9 to yield around 4.9%, a world away from the 14% and 12.5% now quoted for respective AT1 dollar floaters callable in 2020 from Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, according to Eikon prices.

“These days, flat is the new up,” said one investor.

Investors assume that strong implied state support means Chinese banks will not be allowed to miss payments on their Basel III instruments, helping to explain why the bonds trade so tightly.

Elsewhere, Bank of East Asia’s AT1s callable in 2020 were bid at 95 to yield 6.7%, while Woori Bank’s paper was at 101 to yield around 4.7%.

China Jinmao Holdings’ 2021s dropped 1.5 points to 110 bid after it announced that Chinese authorities were investigating Cai Xiyou, the chairman of two of its subsidiaries, for alleged “suspected serious disciplinary violations”.

The company said the investigation was not related to its business and noted that Cai was formerly a member of the party leadership group of China Petrochemical Corp.

Noble Group’s five-year CDS was seen today at a sky-high 3,534bp. It had been at 1,630bp in the first week of January, having jumped up from 492bp last July. Single-name corporate CDS is particularly illiquid in Asia, but traders will watch the CDS with interest since Noble has been the target of short-sellers in the past. Noble’s 2020s were 1.5 points lower at 51.5 bid.