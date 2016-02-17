ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Credits little changed; Hsin Chong sees sell-off

HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were stable today on improved sentiment, but Hong Kong construction company Hsin Chong’s US dollar bonds sank amid rumours that two relationship banks were contemplating removing credit lines.

“The market continued to recover today as overall sentiment has improved on signs of stabilising renminbi and higher oil prices,” said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.

“Relatively speaking, investors were in favour of long-dated bonds today, but prices were little changed.”

China stocks extended gains today on economic stimulus hopes as the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1%, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.03%.

Bids on Hsin Chong’s US$150m 2019 bonds fell from 98.155 to 84.53. The 2018s fell to 84.53 from 99.550 even though the company rejected suggestions it had problems with relationship banks.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index was quoted 0.2bp tighter at 166.17/168.17. China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group 6.125% 2019 notes were quoted at 101.03/101.495. CNOOC 1.125%2016 were quoted at 99.988/100.016. (ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com)