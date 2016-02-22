FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Recent stability drives markets higher
February 22, 2016 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Recent stability drives markets higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week on a bullish note, as traders drew some encouragement from recent stability in regional stock markets.

Shanghai shares were up 2.4% with those in Shenzhen not far behind at 2.0%. The Hang Seng gained 0.9%.

Brent Crude also advanced 1.67% to US$33.70.

Stocks appeared to welcome news of the departure of Xiao Gang, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Xiao was known for introducing the widely criticised circuit-breaker mechanism meant to limit stock-market losses.

Liu Shiyu, a former central banker and chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China was named as Xiao’s replacement.

Credit markets were more subdued, but stable, with investment-grade and high-yield names only moderately tighter.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was 1bp tighter.

“Last week was pretty strong and we saw a bit of consolidation,” said an IG bonds trader, based in Singapore.

“Today spreads didn’t move much tighter, but sentiment feels pretty good and maybe even the primary market is picking up. We really do need some new supply.”

Recent issues were also somewhat flat on the day. Yields on the Philippines 2041s tightened 1bp, while those on Kexim’s green bonds widened 1bp.

Hsin Chong Construction’s January 2019s, which fell as low as 83.050 last week on rumours that a pair of relationship banks had removed its credit lines, soared to a bid price of 89.030.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
