FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Secondary market stays firm as supply grows
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 9:07 AM / in 2 years

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Secondary market stays firm as supply grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (IFR) - It was a positive day for Asian credit, with the secondary market holding up even as primary supply resumed, with 3 dollar deals in the market today.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index tightened 1bp to 157bp/159bp, though the cost of 5-year protection for Korea Development Bank widened 4bp, and the Japanese and Australian versions improved 3bp and 2bp, respectively.

The Philippines’ recent 25-year issue was holding up at 97bp over Treasuries, having priced at 102.6bp.

Petronas’ 2025s were 3bp tighter at Treasuries plus 180bp, as Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional, marketed a US dollar sukuk.

Indonesia’s 2026s were 1bp tighter at Treasuries plus 260bp, as the sovereign also approached investors about a potential dollar sukuk offering.

In high yield, Rolta’s 2019s were seen at around 30 mid, having been around 42 last Thursday.

China Fishery’s 2019s were steady at 65/68, after it announced that Citicorp had resigned as trustee of the bonds with TMF Trustee as the replacement. (daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.