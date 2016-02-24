ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues trade steady while Khazanah sinks

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (IFR) - Newly priced deals held steady today despite a search for safe havens prompted by risk-off sentiment.

The one prominent exception was Khazanah Nasional’s 2021s that priced yesterday at 178bp over US Treasuries but opened as high as 198bp this morning before easing to 193bp in late morning.

By the afternoon, they were quoted at 190bp, still wide from the reoffer spread. Traders blamed the large print of US$750m while others griped the pricing was tight.

Other issues that printed yesterday had a better reception today.

Bank of China’s three tranches of fixed-rate 2019s and 2021s and floating-rate 2019s were indicated at re-offer spreads. The tranches priced at 107.5bp over UST, 120bp over UST and Libor+105bp last night.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure’s perp NC5, which priced at par, was quoted at 100.75.

Asian credit spreads were marginally wider by 1bp when markets opened, but retraced to 0.5bp wider in the afternoon. The Asia iTraxx IG index was quoted at 159bp/161bp.

In the high-yield universe, Noble’s bonds wobbled after Moody’s yesterday released a two-notch downgrade on the paper to Ba3 and put it under review for further downgrade.

The 2018s were quoted at a cash price bid of 49.65 while the 2020s were at 47.00, down from 51.5 quoted on February 11. The company’s yield curve had climbed around 2 points yesterday.

Another credit that hurt from a Moody’s downgrade was Maoye’s bonds. The Chinese credit was pushed down three notches to Caa1 yesterday, surprising analysts by the sharp downgrade.

Lucror Analytics noted the drop put Maoye in the likely default category, suggesting that there could be something additional to provoke the sharp drop in the rating that was not under review. Maoye’s 2017s were quoted at 94.78.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com