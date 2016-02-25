FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits widen; Agile hit on profit warning
February 25, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits widen; Agile hit on profit warning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (IFR) - Asia credits widened today as equities across the region retreated, with a slump of over 6% in China stocks leading the way south. The was a sell-off in Agile Property’s US dollar bonds following a profit warning.

“A slide of over 6% in the China stocks dented the overall sentiment,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader, “There was also some pressure from profit-taking after recent rally in the credit market.”

China stocks fell more than 6% amid concerns over liquidity squeeze and economic growth, dragging down the regional equity market. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 6.4% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index ended 1.58% lower.

Agile Property’s 8.25% 2018 fell to 85.78 from 87.55 after the company issued a warning last night that its profit attributable to shareholders as of the end of 2015 is likely to decline about 70% on a year-on-year basis.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was around 0.9bp wider. Bank of China’s 1.875% 2019s were bid at 99.728 and its 2.375% 2021s were bid at 99.565.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
