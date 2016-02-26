FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China's oil majors tighten
February 26, 2016 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China's oil majors tighten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (IFR) - Gains in crude oil and an all-around positive Asian backdrop drove bonds of China’s oil majors tighter in the secondary credit markets.

The bonds of Cnooc, Sinopec and CNPC were around 5bp tighter after reports of stronger US gasoline demand supported the commodity.

Rebounds of 1% each in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices helped relieve concerns about a fall of over 6% yesterday, driving a 2bp narrowing of PRC investment-grade spreads.

New issues, such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s US$2.5bn 2026s, were spotted below the T+200bp area, after being bid as high as T+207bp in New York yesterday, said a Hong Kong-based trader. Those notes priced at T+215bp on February 23.

NTPC’s US$500m 4.25% 2026s were 1bp tighter, moving in line with a stabilisation in Indian secondary credits on speculation that Middle Eastern oil money was returning to buy bonds.

frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com

