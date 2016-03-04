ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Asian credits steady ahead of payrolls data

SINGAPORE, March 4 (IFR) - Asian financial markets were steady to firm, with a stable tone, heading into the European sessions.

“Trade is rather muted because most market players had already positioned themselves earlier in the week and, with the US non-farm payrolls data coming up tonight, not many wanted to take major positions today,” said one high-grade trader.

Asian credit spreads narrowed on Friday with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index indicated at 145bp/147bp, about 1bp tighter than Thursday and about 8bp tighter for the week.

Recently priced issues fared well, with UOB’s euro-denominated covered bonds due 2021 seen at 99.71/100.01, up from the reoffer price at 99.653.

Temasek’s euro-denominated bonds are also putting in a steady performance with the 2022s quoted as high as 99.89/100.131 although a dealer was calling them at around 99.52, but still higher than the issue price of 99.336.

Its 2028s were seen at 100.30/100.80 against issue price of 99.913.

Khazanah’s newly priced 2021s have settled at 175bp over US Treasuries, inside reoffer spread of 178bp.

Yanlord’s 2018s gained marginally to 102.9/103.3 after S&P upgraded its corporate rating to BB- from B+. Expectations are growing that the Chinese company will exercise the call on the bonds.

“The company is likely to call the bonds, given its current liquidity and the expectation of FX uncertainties,” said Lucror Analytics’ Chuanyi Zhou. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)