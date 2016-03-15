FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Mixed session in Asia ahead of FOMC
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Mixed session in Asia ahead of FOMC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (IFR) - Asian markets experienced a mixed session on Tuesday after the previous day’s strong gains.

Investment-grade bonds were generally bid 1bp-2bp wider across the spectrum. Traders said it felt like a day of profit-taking ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade ex-Japan was 3bp wider after tightening by as much as 10bp on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.6%. Shanghai was up 0.2% but Shenzhen was down 0.9%.

The Nikkei was down 0.7% following a pessimistic statement from the Bank of Japan over exports and inflation.

Brent crude was quoted 2.1% lower at US$38.73 per barrel.

It was also somewhat of a mixed day for new credit issues. Spreads on ICICI’s 10-year bonds widened nearly 10bp to U.S. Treasuries plus 219bp shortly after hitting secondary markets, but recovered to US Treasuries plus 215bp by the afternoon.

The Philippines’ 2041 bonds were steadier after losing nearly a third of a point yesterday with yields 1bp tighter.

UOB’s new Tier 2 bonds were 2bp tighter, and have tightened almost 10bp since entering the secondary market last week according to Tradeweb. (spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.