ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit widens; Country Garden hit by weak earnings
March 16, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit widens; Country Garden hit by weak earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 16 (IFR) - Asia credits widened today as investors waited cautiously for clues from the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Country Garden’s US dollar bonds were sold following weaker-than-expected earnings.

“Given the uncertainty concerning the Fed’s rate decision, it was definitely not a good time for investors to ramp up bonds,”said a Singapore-based credit analyst.

The high-yield sector remained quiet. “There were very few activities in the high-yield space today. Overall high-yield credits were 10 cents lower,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

Country Garden reported yesterday that its net profit in 2015 fell to Rmb9.28bn from Rmb10.23bn a year earlier.

“In our view, Country Garden’s 2015 results were below expectations and will not bolster the company’s case for investment-grade status,” said Lucror Analytics in a note.

The Chinese developer’s 7.25% 2021s were bid at 101.45, down 60 cents from 102.05 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.

The iTraxx IG Index was quoted about 3bp wider at 137/159. However, the freshly launched BOCOM Leasing’s US$ dual trancher held up well with spread tightening by 3-4bp, traders say.

The US$400m three-year tranche printed at US Treasuries plus 110bp and the US$600m five-year offering at US Treasuries plus 130bp.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com

