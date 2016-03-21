ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Market rally continues despite Brent weakness

HONG KONG, March 21 (IFR) - Asian markets had a steady start to the week as equities continued to rally, but commodities sold off and credits widened slightly.

Although Chinese equities were in positive territory for most of the day, activity picked up in the afternoon to send stocks much higher. The Shanghai exchange finished the day up 2.2% and its counterpart in Shenzhen ended up 2.7%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan added 1.0%. Japan’s Nikkei was closed for the Spring Equinox holiday.

Brent crude, however, took some of the positivity out of the market, being quoted 1.60% lower at US$40.54.

Credit traders described the day as quiet. They said it appeared that more money was being put to work following the US Federal Reserve meetings last week, but more was going towards equities.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 2bp-3bp wider.

Asian high-yield names were bid incrementally higher. The JP Morgan non-IG corporate Asian credit index rose 0.18% and is up 2.19% in the last month.

Sovereigns were also bid well, with the Philippines’ 2041 bonds (Baa2/BBB/BBB-) continuing their standout performance. The bonds picked up another tenth of a point and are now being bid at 104.75. They were issued at par in mid-February.

The generally constructive session had syndicate bankers in Asia expecting a busy week ahead with issuers aiming to get deals done before the Easter weekend holidays on Friday through to Monday.

