ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits range bound; caution over China banks grows

HONG KONG, April 6 (IFR) - Asia credit spreads were range bound on Wednesday as sentiment remained subdued on weaker equity markets and a spike in oil prices.

“US dollar bonds were wider this morning before tightening a bit in the afternoon. The general risk-off mood stayed, with few activities seen today,” said a Singapore-based credit analyst.

China stocks ended the day lower as the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3050.59 and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.11%.

Traders noted that sentiment towards notes of Chinese banks turned cautious on recent media reports of a massive debt-for-equity swap scheme. ICBCA’s 2025 bonds fell to 103.20 from 103.35 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.

Chinese media group Caixin reported on Monday that the first batch of debt-for-equity swaps is expected to “resolve” potential bank bad debt of Rmb1trn in three years or less.

“The scheme gives people a sense of how serious the bad loan problem has become that it raised concerns over the general quality of Chinese banks,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

The Asia iTraxx investment-grade index narrowed 1.5bp to 145bp/147bp mid-afternoon.

Olam’s 2021s opened at 99.875/100.125 today, after pricing at par.

Singapore issuer PSA’s new paper tightened in secondary, hitting a tightest level of 81bp over Treasuries in early trading, before easing back to around 85bp. Pricing was T+87.5bp.