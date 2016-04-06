FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits range bound; caution over China banks grows
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 6, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits range bound; caution over China banks grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 6 (IFR) - Asia credit spreads were range bound on Wednesday as sentiment remained subdued on weaker equity markets and a spike in oil prices.

“US dollar bonds were wider this morning before tightening a bit in the afternoon. The general risk-off mood stayed, with few activities seen today,” said a Singapore-based credit analyst.

China stocks ended the day lower as the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3050.59 and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.11%.

Traders noted that sentiment towards notes of Chinese banks turned cautious on recent media reports of a massive debt-for-equity swap scheme. ICBCA’s 2025 bonds fell to 103.20 from 103.35 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.

Chinese media group Caixin reported on Monday that the first batch of debt-for-equity swaps is expected to “resolve” potential bank bad debt of Rmb1trn in three years or less.

“The scheme gives people a sense of how serious the bad loan problem has become that it raised concerns over the general quality of Chinese banks,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

The Asia iTraxx investment-grade index narrowed 1.5bp to 145bp/147bp mid-afternoon.

Olam’s 2021s opened at 99.875/100.125 today, after pricing at par.

Singapore issuer PSA’s new paper tightened in secondary, hitting a tightest level of 81bp over Treasuries in early trading, before easing back to around 85bp. Pricing was T+87.5bp.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.