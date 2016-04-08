FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit recovers ground after Japan warns on yen rise
April 8, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit recovers ground after Japan warns on yen rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Asian credit markets recovered from a slow start, led by positive momentum in Japan after finance minister Taro Aso pledged to act against strong yen moves.

The day started on the back foot following a negative session in US and European equity markets, with Asian high-yield bonds down a quarter of a point at the break.

But Aso’s comments that Japanese authorities would counter “one-sided” moves in the yen helped drive a rebound in the Nikkei, which closed 0.5% higher.

The Philippines’ 3.7% 2041s continued to outperform, driven by real-money demand. They were spotted at 108.175/108.625, according to Tradeweb.

Japan Tobacco’s new US$500m 2026s tightened 8bp from final pricing at T+107.5bp, while the 2021s remained around reoffer.

Asian investment-grade CDS was unchanged at 146bp/148bp. China’s onshore stocks were 0.7% lower by Friday afternoon, while the Hang Seng was up 0.5%.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

