ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets begin week with mixed results

HONG KONG, April 11 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week in mixed fashion with some positive momentum from Chinese equity markets but less-encouraging movements in commodity markets and Japan.

Shanghai was up 1.6 pct, while Shenzhen gained 2.0 pct.

Brent crude was unable to hold on to Friday’s strong rally and was quoted down 0.67 pct at US$41.62.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 pct on ongoing fears of further yen appreciation.

Credit traders described the day as a fairly busy session, albeit without significant movements. They said investment-grade credits were about 2bp tighter, but noted that investors seemed to be moving into higher-beta names as lower-beta was becoming increasingly expensive to own.

Nonetheless, regional sovereign benchmarks were on the more stable side with Singapore 2026s 1bp tighter and Indonesian 10-year paper 3bp narrower. The largest movement came from Thailand’s 2026s, which were 9bp wider.

Noble Group’s 2018 bonds were being bid almost a quarter of a point higher at 76.005 after news of a US$1bn loan last Friday. The bonds were trading in the high 40s in late February, according to Tradeweb.

The iTraxx IG index was quoted about 1bp wider to 146.25/148.25.

It was also a mixed day for new bonds in the market. Mongolia’s 2021s were being bid about a 10th of a point lower at 99.130, after falling as low as 99.000 earlier in the session.

Yields on Olam’s 2021s shrank 7bp to 4.393%, while KNOC’s 2026s were 3bp tighter.

