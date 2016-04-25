FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: JD.com drags China wider in secondaries
April 25, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: JD.com drags China wider in secondaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (IFR) - A near 30bp widening in JD.com’s new bonds and a softer backdrop put a chill on the Chinese investment-grade complex, dragging down the country’s state-run enterprises and private companies.

The US$500m 3.125% 2020s and US$500m 3.875% 2026s of JD.com continued to widen from the break after a trader said fast-money investors were seen trying to short the bonds early.

The bonds, said by some to have been priced too aggressively, received a mixed welcome and were last seen at T+207bp and T+245bp respectively for the five and 10-year notes.

“This is putting negative sentiment on the markets at a time when more supply is coming,” said the trader. “Dealers are desperately trying to stay light on inventory.”

China’s oil and gas sector was 3bp-4bp wider due to the weaker backdrop.

Sinopec’s new three, five and 10-year deal, which is currently marketing at around 135bp, 155bp and 180bp over Treasuries, and a 30-year tranche that was added in the afternoon, is also adding pressure to supply.

Despite JD.com’s plunging bonds, China’s tech sector was only 1-2bp wider.

“We’re seeing less support globally for China. Even onshore investors are not buying much.”

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
