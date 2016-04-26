ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets steady despite 1MDB default

HONG KONG, April 26 (IFR) - Asian credit was more stable on Tuesday, despite confirmation of a missed payment from Malaysia’s troubled sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

In a statement, 1MDB said it had defaulted on a US$1.75bn bond, triggering a cross default on a total of M$7.4bn (US$1.89bn) ringgit-denominated bonds.

Malaysian CDS was quoted 5bp wider.

However the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was quoted only about 1bp-2bp wider.

Traders said they had seen a reasonable amount of buying of investment-grade and high-yield bonds and that the market had recovered well from yesterday’s sell-off.

“Overall I’ve seen a good amount of buying,” said a Singapore-based investment-grade-bonds trader. “Spreads are marginally softer, but it feels much better than Monday.”

Traders said they would be paying close attention to the FOMC meetings scheduled for today and tomorrow.

While there was no expectation of a change in interest rates, they said they would be looking for language related to the economic outlook and future rate rises.

Bonds issued on Friday by JD.com stayed under heavy pressure. The 2026 notes of China’s largest direct sales online retailer were being bid at Treasuries plus 260bp in afternoon trading, 40bp wide of where they priced at launch on Friday at 220bp.

The generally softer market tone from Monday did appear to have some impact on Sinopec’s new bonds, which priced last night.

The Chinese state-owned oil giant booked orders of US$4.66bn for a US$3bn multi-tranche offering, much smaller compared to a year ago when it issued a US$6.4bn multi-trancher for which orders hit US$15bn.

However the bonds were holding up well in secondary markets, with the three and five-year 3bp-5bp tighter but the 10-year 2bp-3bp wider.

Sinopec’s deal was the largest international bond out of China year to date.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com