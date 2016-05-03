ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit slightly wider; Baidu under pressure

HONG KONG, May 3 (IFR) - Asian credit was slightly wider today, but Chinese search engine Baidu came under heavy pressure in the face of accusations that it promotes the delivery of false medical information.

China’s internet regulator said yesterday that it would send a team to investigate Baidu Inc in relation to the death of a university student, who used the Chinese search engine to look for treatment for his cancer. The incident sparked widespread condemnation of Baidu.

“Baidu’s 10-year bonds widened 7bp-8bp today, following the news and dragged down other Chinese TMT names,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

“Whether the incident will impact on the company’s fundamentals remains to be seen, but the sentiment at this point is very negative towards Baidu.”

The trader noted that overall sentiment became weaker relative to last week with spreads 1bp-2 bp wider in general.

Greenland’s 4.375%2017s fell to 99.63 after Standard & Poor’s downgraded to BB from BBB- its long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

“We downgraded Greenland Group because of its significantly higher leverage than we expected, and a weakened likelihood of extraordinary support from the government to the company,” S&P said in a report last Friday.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1.8bp wider at 142.88bp/144.38bp.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com