ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets quiet ahead of Duterte victory

HONG KONG, May 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were bid slightly tighter today, with traders cautiously putting more money to work after yesterday’s quiet session.

Volumes remained on the low side, but more clarity out of the Philippine presidential election appeared to bring some more accounts into play.

Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte looks set to become the country’s next president and an official announcement is expected soon.

Despite concerns over his controversial statements on extra-judicial killings, the country’s sovereign bonds rallied.

The Philippines 2026 US dollar bonds were being bid half a point higher and the country’s CDS was quoted 2bp tighter at 111.14/115.14.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan tightened 1bp to 143.67/145.33.

MSCI’s all shares Asia ex-Japan was down 0.1% on a day when most of the region’s indices were similarly flat.

One of the day’s biggest moves came from 1MDB’s 5.99% 2022 bonds, which widened 25bp ahead of a coupon payment due tomorrow. After being flat yesterday, the paper widened to yield 5.75%, according to Tradeweb.

JD.com’s new bonds were also among the bigger movers of the session. The company released its latest results, showing quarterly revenue up 47.3% year on year to US$8.3bn.

The company’s debut 2021s and 2026s both opened 5bp wider, but recovered and are now mostly unchanged.

The bonds drew considerable criticism after selling off sharply when they hit the market on April 24. The 2021s are being bid at 97.823 and the 2026s at 94.796.

Other recent issuers had a mixed session, but moves were mostly incremental. Huawei’s new 2026 bonds were bid 1bp tighter, while Sinopec’s 2026s were quoted 2bp wider.

Primary bond markets remained quiet, but syndicate bankers said they expected at least two new transactions to hit the market tomorrow, with a number of roadshows wrapping up.

