ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Fed minutes put pressure on long-dated bonds
May 19, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Fed minutes put pressure on long-dated bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 19 (IFR) - The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 3bp wider today at 145bp/147bp, after the FOMC minutes published yesterday raised expectations of a US rate hike in June.

That put pressure on the long end of the Treasury curve today and generally saw shorter-dated bonds outperform those with longer maturities.

Among recent IG issues, Hong Kong Electric’s 2026s have slipped to T+120bp, from the issue price of T+112.5bp, and Export-Import Bank of China’s 2026s are at T+124bp, from 120bp at issue, while Chexim’s 5-year notes have widened 2bp.

Export-Import Bank of Korea’s new 2026s are at Treasuries plus 80bp, 2.5bp tighter, while its 2019s are around 10bp narrower at a spread of 68bp.

One outperformer was BOC Aviation’s 10-year paper, which has tightened 11bp since issue to Treasuries plus 204bp.

In high yield, Noble Group’s 2020s were seen at 73/75, after the commodity trader lost its final IG rating yesterday when Fitch cut it to BB+ from BBB-.

Lodha Developers 2020s were steady at 95.2/96.2 after Moody’s downgraded it to B1 from Ba3. The notes now yield 13.7% on the bid side, well down from 16.9% at the start of March.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com

