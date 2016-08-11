FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits softer as summer lull takes hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (IFR) - Asian markets were subdued on Thursday, as a weak overnight session in the US, worries over commodities and Singapore's cutting its economic growth outlook weighed on sentiment.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1bp-2bp wider, ending a recent trend of strong tightening.

"It's a little bit wider today," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "It feels like the rally is tiring out, but you would expect that this time of year."

Long-dated sovereign bonds were also slightly softer. Philippines 2041s were about 1bp wider as were Indonesian 2045s.

Equities were also somewhat mixed with the Hang Seng up 0.3% and Shanghai down 0.5%. Brent Crude was also spotted 0.66% softer at US$43.76.

There were, however, a few bright spots in credit, particularly in high yield, which benefited from a continued strong bid from global investors.

Greenko's new US$500m 7-year non-call 3 Green bonds jumped 1.5 points after hitting secondary markets, while JD.com's notes continued their recovery after a surprisingly strong earnings report.

Yields on the Chinese retailer's 2021 and 2026 bonds were both spotted 10bp tighter.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com

