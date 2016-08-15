FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: India's new issues well bid
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 15, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: India's new issues well bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (IFR) - India's new US dollar bonds continued to grind tighter in secondary trade, despite being priced at competitive spreads.

Adani Transmission's US$500m 4.0% 2026s have now shaved off over 40bp since being priced at T+260bp late last month, marking one of the best outperformances recently in the Indian investment-grade segment. The bonds were spotted at 218bp/212bp, according to Tradeweb.

ONGC Videsh's US600m 2026s have also tightened 20bp inside the T+220bp mark where they priced in July.

India's recent high-yield prints from Greenko and Glenmark were also trading about a point higher.

The positive secondary performances bode well for Novelis, which plans to raise as much as US$1.1bn from offshore bonds, according to two sources.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, which, in turn, is part of Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Singapore-listed Krisenergy's bonds, which have suffered in the weak commodity cycle, were under pressure after the oil services company warned that debt covenants might be breached.

Krisenergy said it was looking at several options to raise funding - such as equity or equity-linked funds, divest, farm-out assets or refinance its capital structure - as it grapples with a slowing industry, which has hurt its latest financial results.

Its S$130m 6.25% 2017s dropped from 7 points last week and were last spotted at 79.501/83.501, according to Thomson Reuters data. The S$200m 5.75% 2018s, which have dropped 10 points since mid-July, were quoted at 69.535/73.535.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.