a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds end week with strong rally
August 19, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds end week with strong rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets finished the week with a strong rally, as demand for yield continues to drive bonds tighter.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan index was 4bp tighter in the session at 109.25/111.25.

Traders described the market as outperforming and benefiting from ample demand at a time when investors were strapped for supply.

IG names, such as Petronas and Sinopec, received strong bids. Spreads on the former's 2025 notes were 4bp tighter as were those on Sinopec's 2026s, according to Tradeweb.

Recent high-yield issuer HNA Group saw yields on its 2019s tighten 2bp to 5.422%.

Despite the rally, some higher beta names, such as JD.com, were laggards. The Chinese online retailer's 2026 notes were 1bp wider and its 2021s were 2bp wider. Minmetals 2026s also saw spreads widen 2bp.

Asian equity markets rallied in the afternoon to finish slightly positive, while Brent Crude continued its rally and was spotted 0.53% higher at US$51.16, its highest level in almost two months.

There will be plenty off attention next week on a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders are hoping for some more clarification on interest rates, after receiving contrasting messages from US Federal Reserve members.

Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
