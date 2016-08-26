FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits down marginally ahead of Jackson Hole
August 26, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits down marginally ahead of Jackson Hole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (IFR) - Asian credits lost a little ground as market players took up defensive positions ahead of Janet Yellen's speech at the Fed's Jackson Hole retreat later on Friday.

"The market tone is generally stable but there was a bit of softness going into the major event," said one trader. "There was some selling as participants took some exposure off the table but that's a sensible thing to do ahead of such events."

Global markets are expecting Fed Chair Yellen to signal a rate increase before the end of the year.

China Orient's new 2021s were quoted 138bp/137bp over US Treasuries, unchanged from reoffer spreads of 138bp. Hyundai Capital's new 2019s were quoted at 86bp/83bp over 2-year Treasuries.

Asian credit spreads had been over 1bp wider earlier but were recouping the loss as London markets opened. The iTraxx Asia IG index was at 113/115bp flat to yesterday's close.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby

