ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit drifts wider on Fed talk, downgrades

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (IFR) - Asian credit was a touch softer today, following mixed messages from Federal Reserve officials over the weekend.

Markets interpreted Friday's speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in Jackson Hole to mean that a rate increase would come no sooner than December.

Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer struck a more hawkish note shortly afterwards, when in an interview he emphasised the strengthening US jobs data in recent months and said two rate increases this year were not out of the question.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was half a basis point wider at 112.5bp/114.5bp on low activity, with London off for a public holiday. Korean corporate CDS was 1bp-2bp tighter.

Moody's today downgraded Delhi International Airport's rating to Ba2 from Ba1 on concerns about cashflow generation. The 2022s lost half a point to 105.5, yielding 4.97%.

The Treasury spread on Lotte Shopping's 2017s widened 4bp today to 93bp after Fitch downgraded it to BBB-, from BBB, citing continued weak performance and rising gearing levels.

Hyundai Capital's 2019s have tightened 4.5bp since issue, to Treasuries plus 78bp. In high yield, Road King Infrastructure's 2019s, issued at 5.0%, now yield 4.1%.