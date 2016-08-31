ASIA CREDIT CLOSE -Investors chase DBS and Chongqing notes

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - DBS Group's new perpetual non-call five securities rose to as much as 100.70 in secondary trading as Asian private banks chased relatively higher returns on securities that rank only senior to equities.

The Additional Tier 1 notes, which priced at 3.6%, the world's tightest for a US dollar offering in that segment, has settled to 100.40 by Wednesday afternoon.

Chongqing Western Modern Logistics' five-year notes of US$500m also outperformed in the aftermarket, tightening 10bp in its latest trade after pricing at 220bp over US Treasuries.

Bonds issued by the Chinese LGFV was allocated to more non-Chinese buyers, rather than being allocated solely to the PRC investor base.

A Singapore-based trader said active secondary trading was a sign of a more international allocation process as a greater number of global investors started to view the LGFV industry as becoming too big to ignore.

Road King Infrastructure's US$500m 2021s were trading below par, suggesting that final pricing of 4.7% was too aggressive for some investors.

Although new issues were the centre of focus of most traders, China's oil-and-gas sector saw a 2bp-3bp tightening across different tenors as the lack of primary supply from high-quality corporations continued to drive demand. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)