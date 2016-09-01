ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors brace for deluge of new issues

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - There was a pause in primary issuance today ahead of the release of non-farm payrolls in the US tomorrow, as investors digested recent issues ahead of the traditional deluge of new supply this month.

"September has witnessed US$10bn-$15bn in supply in each of the past three years, post just US$4bn-5bn in supply in August," wrote Harsh Agarwal, head of Asia credit research at Deutsche Bank.

"If history is any guide, and assuming inflows remain strong, markets should be able to absorb US$15bn-$20bn without any meaningful indigestion."

However, Agarwal noted that investors' cash levels had declined from highs earlier this year.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 1bp wider at 112bp/114bp, with no major movements.

China Orient Asset Management's new 2021s were 1bp wider at Treasuries plus 137bp, but still 1bp inside original pricing, with the PRC's other state-owned asset management companies expected to visit the offshore market soon.

DBS Bank's AT1s were hovering around par to yield 3.6%. UOB's new Tier 2 paper was also around reoffer at Treasuries plus 170bp, having traded as tightly as 167bp this morning.

In high yield, KWG Property Holding's 8.975% callable 2017s moved out 30bp to yield 5.8%, after Moody's downgraded its senior unsecured rating to B2 from B1, on expectations that leverage would remain high for the next 12-18 months.

Evergrande's 2020s were seen a shade softer at 110.6, having dropped more than a point yesterday in a generally soft session for junk bonds.