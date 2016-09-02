FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit markets quiet ahead of US job data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit markets quiet ahead of US job data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets did not see much action today as investors stayed cautious ahead of the expected release of US non-farm payroll data this evening.

Non-farm payrolls are likely to have increased by 180,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, around this year's monthly average job growth.

"The market was rather quiet today with investors waiting for the key US job data," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader, noting that spreads on the ten-year notes of Chinese oil names were about 1bp-2bp wider.

He said that growing supply of new bonds in September was likely to put pressure on the secondary market.

At least several Chinese financial institutions, including China Life, were looking to issue new bonds in coming weeks, according to DCM bankers.

"We are going to see much more supplies, but demand has not yet showed signs of declining", said a DCM banker.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was 0.97bp wider at 112bp/114bp. Chongqing Western Modern Logistics Industry Zone's new 2021s widened to 3.39%.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.