ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit little changed, Chinese LGFVs wider
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit little changed, Chinese LGFVs wider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (IFR) - The Asia credit market was little changed on Tuesday amid uncertainties over a US interest rate increase in September and a heavy supply of new bonds.

“The market was a bit quiet today with bid-offer spreads seemingly wider than last week,” said a Hong Kong-based investment grade trader.

He said investors were reluctant to chase bonds as September is seen as a sensitive window during which the Fed might raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, a strong pipeline of new offerings also added pressure on the secondary market.

A high yield trader noted that Chinese local government financing vehicles had lost ground today, led by Jiangsu Hanrui.

“Chinese real money investors were selling LGFV bonds,” he said. “Their yields have become less attractive after a strong rally recently.”

The sell-off also came after the Shanghai Stock Exchange announced last Friday that it had tightened the thresholds for LGFVs to issue bonds in the stock bourse.

The Asia ex-Japan investment grade iTraxx index was 2bp tighter at 109bp/111bp. Jiangsu Hanrui’s 5.25% 2019 fell to 96.5.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby

