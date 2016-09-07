ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: High-yield bonds firm amid oversupply fears

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady today as prospects of a US rate increase faded on weaker than expected ISM services data.

Credit spreads tightened 3bp earlier in the day but lost some gains to 2bp tighter in the afternoon as the iTraxx Asia IG index held at 107bp/108bp.

High-yield bonds were firmer across the spectrum.

"It is hard to read the market valuation-wise but fund flows continue to be strong," said one high-yield trader. "There were concerns of indigestion in recent supplies but the bonds are faring well so I think there is still room for more HY deals."

A case in point was China South City Holdings, which received a lacklustre reception to its 5 non-call 3 bonds yesterday. The notes, priced at 98.960, were half a point higher today with indications at around 99.50.

One factor in favour of the secondary markets is that a number of recent HY deals were for refinancing purposes, which means that new deals are not soaking up extra funds.

These deals included Road King's 5NC3 notes that priced at par. The bonds edged higher to a touch under par, after dipping well below.

Glorious Property's bonds were steady despite press reports that it had missed a coupon payment on its 13.25% due 2018. Subsequent reports said the Chinese property company was arranging funds to pay within a 30-day grace period.

The notes were grinding tighter slowly, with quotes for the 2018s ranging between 89.00 and 91.00.

