FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Relentless primary market chugs on
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Relentless primary market chugs on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - Asian bond markets remained busy with a raft of new issues hitting the market and investors continuing to bid credits tighter.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade ex-Japan was 3bp-4bp tighter, while 14 new bond transactions were being marketed.

Korean CDS was as much as 5bp tighter. The strong day followed a relatively weak overnight session in the US.

Bankers attributed the frenetic pace in the primary market to issuers wanting to take advantage of a good window, particularly ahead of possible future interest rate increases.

The European Central Bank is holding a policy meeting today. No rate changes are expected, but traders said they would be watching closely for any optimistic economic language.

Also influencing the market were strong Chinese trade data which exceeded analyst expectations. While August exports fell 2.8% compared to a year ago, the fall was less than forecast.

In addition, imports surprisingly rose 1.5%, growing for the first time in almost two years.

Recent bond issues continued to benefit from the upbeat tone. NongHyup's US$500m 5-year notes priced inside its curve and tightened another 3bp-4bp in secondary markets.

High-yield issuer HNA Group's US dollar 2019 bonds saw yields tighten another 3bp. The bonds have tightened over 50bp since launch in mid-August.

Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.