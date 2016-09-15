FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: EM sovereigns slump as credit stays soft
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: EM sovereigns slump as credit stays soft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (IFR) - Soft market conditions continued in Asia as China began a two-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Asian credit slipped 2bp early on, but recovered to stand 1bp wider than yesterday. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was seen at 113bp/114bp, with tightening across South Korean corporate CDS.

Enthusiasm for long-dated emerging market sovereigns has waned since their peak in mid-August. Sri Lanka's 2026 dipped half a point to 104.5, five points lower than it had traded a month ago.

Vietnam's 2024s were flat at 105.25, nearly four points down from this time last month.

DBS Bank's US dollar AT1 gained half a point to 99.3, as yesterday's issue from State Bank of India dropped nearly a point in early trading.

Huarong Asset Management's perpetual bonds were seen at 98.6, below the issue price of par and down half a point in two days.

In high yield, Greenland Group's 2019s were flat, having dropped half a point since last week, while Evergrande's 2018s were steady at 102.9, yielding 7.2%.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.